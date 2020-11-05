HM congratulates new President of Seychelles

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Republic of Seychelles on the occasion of him being elected as a new President for his country.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Ramkalawan to lead the friendly people of Seychelles towards further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also wished relations of friendship between the two countries further progress and growth. –ONA