HM congratulates new President of Moldova

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Maia Sandu of the Republic of Moldova on the occasion of her being elected as a President for her country.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations to President Sandu, wishing her success in leading the Moldovan friendly people towards further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also wished the friendship relations between the two countries further progress and growth. –ONA

