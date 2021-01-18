HM congratulates Kyrgyz President-elect

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic on the occasion of him being elected as a new president of his country.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Japarov in leading the friendly Kyrgyz people towards further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also wished friendship relations between the two countries further development and growth. –ONA