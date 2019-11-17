HM congratulates King of Morocco, Latvia President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the Independence Anniversary of Morocco.

His Majesty the Sultan wished good health, happiness and a long life to King Mohammed VI, praying to Allah to grant further progress and prosperity for the Moroccan people. His Majesty the Sultan also congratulated President Egils Levits of Latvia on the occasion of the Proclamation Day of the Republic. His Majesty the Sultan expressed his best wishes to President Levits and his country’s friendly people. — ONA

