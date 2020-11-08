HM congratulates Biden on victory

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden of the United States. His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations to Biden for gaining confidence of the US people who elected him as president for the next presidential term. His Majesty wished him success in leading the friendly American people towards further progress and welfare, and the relations between the two friendly countries and peoples further progress and growth. — ONA

