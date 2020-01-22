HM confers Royal Order on medical team

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik conferred at Al Alam Palace here on Wednesday a number of orders (medals) on the medical team that had the honour to shoulder the responsibility of health follow-up and treatment of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

Photos by mohamed mustafa

His Majesty the Sultan conferred the Order of Royal Commendation, First Class, on Brig Dr Saif bin Zahir bin Saif al Salmi, Prof Mansour bin Saif bin Khamis al Mantheri, Col Dr Moosa bin Mansour bin Ali Awlad-Thani, Col Dr Saleh bin Saud bin Hamad al Abri and Col Dr Ibrahim bin Khamis bin Ali al Alawi.

His Majesty the Sultan also conferred the Order of Royal Commendation, Second Class, on the nursing team: Saud bin Humaid bin Abdullah al Lahori, Khalid bin Nasser bin Saif al Habsi, Faisal bin Khamis bin Hamoud al Yahya’ee and Qassim bin Yaqoub bin Saif al Qasmi. The conferment ceremony was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court. — ONA