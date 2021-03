Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Wednesday conferred the Order of Merit, First Class, on Professor Fred Scholz in appreciation from His Majesty for Scholz’s praiseworthy efforts and scientific contributions he has made over the last years.

The medal was presented by Yousef bin Said al Amri, Ambassador of the Sultanate to Germany, when he received Professor Fred Scholz at the Sultanate’s Embassy in Berlin today.