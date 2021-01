Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia on victims of the Indonesian plane which crashed in Java sea.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Widodo, families of the victims and the Indonesian friendly people. His Majesty prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s souls in peace and grant their families patience. –ONA