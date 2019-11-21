Head stories Main 

HM condolences to UAE President conveyed

ABU DHABI: Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Heir Apparent of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, envoy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, on Thursday.
During the meeting, HH Sayyid Shihab conveyed the condolences of His Majesty the Sultan to Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on the death of Shaikh Sultan bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Representative of the UAE President.
HH Sayyid Shihab was accompanied by Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Dr Khalid bin Said al Jaradi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the UAE, and Dr Saleh bin Salim al Rahbi, Secretary-General of the Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan. HH Sayyid Shihab was seen off by Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

