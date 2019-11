MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan, over the deaths of a fire that broke out on a passenger train in Punjab province on Thursday. His Majesty the Sultan extended his condolences and sympathies to the president, the families of the victims and the friendly people of Pakistan, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured in the accident. — ONA

