MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Shaikh Humoud Sabah Salim Al Humoud al Sabah. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Shaikh Sabah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and grant his family patience.

