MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti on the death of his brother Saad Omar Guelleh. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the President and the people of Djibouti, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant his family patience and fortitude.

