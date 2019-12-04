HM Award for Voluntary Work today

MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, will preside over the ceremony to present the award for the winners of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work at its 6th session on Thursday.

The ceremony will include several items such as a speech by the Ministry of Social Development, and a video clip entitled ‘My Voluntary is Life’, a poem, and the honouring of winning projects at the level of individuals, associations and institutions.

Ahmed bin Hassan al Theeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Award Jury, highlighted the importance of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work and its noble goal. He pointed out that the voluntary works are within the activities promoted by the government, and they highlight those in charge of them in various possible ways, and the need to honour and encourage others to give, thus the award is found.

Ahmed bin Hassan al Theeb said: “There are outstanding projects from the start of the award until today, and that they are models to be followed in the Sultanate. We are proud of both institutions and individuals, and as proof the projects that have won the award, also bagged Arab and regional awards outside the Sultanate.” — ONA

Related