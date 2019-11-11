HM audience to Saudi Deputy Defence Minister

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos gave audience to Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Deputy Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia, at Bait Al Barakah, on Monday. Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, along with his best wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty and the Omani people more progress and prosperity. His Majesty asked Prince Khalid to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to King Salman and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity. The meeting was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, and the delegation accompanying the guest.

PHOTOS BY MOHAMED MUSTAFA