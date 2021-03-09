HM approves tax incentives for companies
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday approved an economic stimulus plan aimed to achieve a high growth rate as planned by Oman Vision 2040.
HM also approved incentives for companies to ward off the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Incentives related to taxes and fees:
- Exemption from income tax for all companies that operate in economic diversification sectors with effect from January 2021,1 until the end of 2022. This exemption is valid for a period of five years from the date of its registration in the Commercial Registry in accordance with the terms and conditions that will be announced by the Tax Authority.
- Reducing the income tax rate from (15%) to (12%) for small and medium enterprises according to the classification of the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development and similar institutions not registered with the Authority and registered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion for the tax years 2020 and 2021.
- Reducing the fees for environmental licenses that will be renewed in 2021 by (%50) for the license validity period.
- Reducing the rental value of lands in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZD) and in the industrial zones of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) by 25% until the end of 2022.
- Exemption from tourism tax and municipality tax collected from tourist establishments until the end of 2021.
- Postponing the payment of tourism tax and municipality tax collected from tourism establishments until the end of December 2021.
- Exemption of hotel establishments from the income tax due for the tax years 2020 and 2021.