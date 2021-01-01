HM approves 10th Five-Year Plan, Budget for 2021

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Friday issued two Royal decrees reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 1/2021 approves the 10th Five Year Development Plan 2021-2025.

Article (1) endorses the 10th Five Year Development Plan (2021-2025) whose goals are indicated in Annex (1), attached to this decree.

Article (2) stipulates that the 10th Five Year Development Plan shall be implemented in accordance with its financial structure stated in the Annex (2), attached, and in line with the Fiscal Balance Plan issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Article (3) approves the national economy’s strategic approaches/guidelines of the Plan as indicated in Annex 3 attached.

Article (4) approves the Five Year Plan’s projects in accordance with the general guidelines/precepts indicated in Annex (4), attached.

Article (5) states that the Ministry of Economy shall publish the details of the Plan in reports to be drafted exclusively for this purpose.

Article (6) instructs all units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other public legal entities to execute the 10th Five Year Development Plan without prejudice to the provisions of enforced laws and bylaws.

Article (7) states that the Ministry of Economy shall issue the Ledger of Strategic Programmes of the Plan during the first quarter of 2021 provided the Plan’s first year projects be specified in coordination between the Ministry of Economy and other departments concerned.

Article (8) instructs the Ministry of Economy to conduct a regular assessment of the 10th Five Year Development Plan in light of local, regional and international developments.

Article (9) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the first day of January 2021.

Royal Decree No 2/2021 ratifies the State’s General Budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

Article (1) ratifies the State’s General Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 according to the tables/schedules attached to this decree.

Article (2) instructs all units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other public legal entities to implement the provisions of this decree, each within the scope of its prerogatives.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the first day of January 2021. — ONA

