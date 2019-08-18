HK protesters flood city streets in peaceful march

HONG KONG: A sea of democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a defiant show to the city’s leaders that their movement still pulls wide public support, despite mounting violence and increasingly stark warnings from Beijing.

Tens of thousands of protesters carrying umbrellas poured across the heart of Hong Kong island defying torrential rain and a police order not to march from a park where they had gathered earlier for a rally.

Weeks of demonstrations have plunged the financial hub into crisis, with images of masked black-clad protesters engulfed by tear gas during street battles against riot police stunning a city once renowned for its stability.

Sunday’s action, the largest rally in weeks which continued into the night, was billed by organisers as a return to the “peaceful” origins of the leaderless protest movement.

“It’s been a long day and we’re very tired, but to see so many people out in the rain marching for Hong Kong gives strength to everyone,” said Danny Tam, a 28-year-old graphic designer.

The unprecedented political crisis was sparked by opposition to a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

But protests have since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city.

Anger has been sharpened among protesters by the perceived heavy-handedness of the police who have used tear gas, baton charges and rubber bullets in incidents that have pinballed across social media.

“The police are doing things that are totally unacceptable,” said Yim, who like many of the protesters gave only one name.

“They are hurting citizens, they aren’t protecting us.”

Communist-ruled mainland China has decried the “terrorist-like” actions of a violent hardcore minority among the demonstrators.

Despite the near-nightly clashes with police, the movement has won few concessions from Beijing or the city’s unelected leadership.

The spiralling violence, which last week saw protesters paralyse the city’s airport, has tarnished a campaign that had taken pride in its peaceful intent and unpredictability — which demonstrators have tagged with the slogan “Be Water”.

Sunday’s rally was convened as a “non-violent” demonstration, according to organisers the Civil Human Rights Front.

PEACE OR VIOLENCE?

Yet, many among Sunday’s rally-goers carried rucksacks stuffed with protest paraphernalia — laser pens, gas masks, goggles and helmets.

“We have our gear with us, but we hope not to use it,” said a 30-year-old identifying himself only as Man.

China’s propaganda apparatus has seized on the weeks of violence, with state media churning out a deluge of damning articles, pictures and videos.

State media also ran images of military personnel and armoured personnel carriers across the border in Shenzhen, prompting the United States to warn Beijing against sending in troops.

Analysts say any intervention by Chinese security forces would be a reputational and economic disaster for China.

But Hong Kong’s police are under intense pressure, stretched by flashmob protests.

A Hong Kong government spokesperson praised the police for handling “illegal acts with tolerance” and appealed to the protesters to “express their views in a peaceful and rational manner”.

Opinions among the protesters have diverged over the billowing violence, which has seen hardcore protesters using rocks, Molotov cocktails and slingshots against the police.

Some say the violence has driven the pro-democracy movement in an uncomfortable direction.

“There are some expressing extreme views,” rally-goer Ray Cheng, 30, said.

“But we have tried many times with peaceful approaches… I really hope the government can listen to us.” — AFP