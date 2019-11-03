HK protesters crowd out malls in clashes with police

HONG KONG: Hong Kong anti-government protesters crowded out shopping malls in running clashes with police on Sunday, a day after parts of the Chinese-ruled city became a battleground, with police responding to petrol bombs with tear gas and water cannon.

There were scuffles, confrontations and vandalism in malls in the New Territories towns of Tai Po, Tuen Mun and Sha Tin, where police fired pepper spray as protesters hurled abuse.

A human chain in the upmarket Hong Kong island mall of Cityplaza, in Taikoo Shing, turned into face-to-face conflict with police, interrupting skating on the ice rink.

“These police are not what they used to be,” said Julie, 24. “They come in here and push us around. It is not right.” A few adults and teenagers were taken away for questioning in Sha Tin.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, which Britain returned to Chinese rule in 1997, battled police across the territory’s main island on Saturday, furious at Communist Party leaders in Beijing and perceived Chinese meddling with Hong Kong’s freedoms, which China denies.

They have trashed Hong Kong businesses seen as being pro-China and in July daubed China’s Liaison Office, the key symbol of Chinese sovereignty, with graffiti.

Cleaners swept up broken glass at the Hong Kong office of China’s official news agency Xinhua on Sunday, one of the buildings vandalised on the 22nd straight weekend of protests when activists hurled petrol bombs and set fire to metro stations. Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon at protesters during Saturday and early Sunday, as the violence spilled from Hong Kong island across the harbour to Kowloon. — Reuters

