HK leader calls for dialogue after protesters reject concession

Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s leader on Thursday urged pro-democracy protesters to end their demonstrations after her surprise decision to bow to one of their key demands was condemned as too little, too late.

Carrie Lam, the city’s pro-Beijing chief executive, surprised many on Wednesday when after three months of rallies she suddenly announced she was scrapping a hugely unpopular proposed extradition law.

The protests were sparked by a bill allowing extraditions to the mainland but as Beijing and Lam refused to budge, the movement morphed into a broader campaign calling for democratic reforms and police accountability. On Wednesday evening, Lam released a video message saying she was scrapping the bill entirely, a key demand of protesters.

At a press conference on Thursday, Lam continued her newfound conciliatory tone, saying her decision to fully withdraw the bill was an attempt “to help prevent violence and stop chaos as soon as possible, resume the social order and help our economy and people’s livelihood to move forward”.

“It is obvious to many of us that the discontentment in society extends far beyond the bill,” Lam added, saying she recognised that anger over inequality and the government had spiralled and needed to be solved.

She renewed her appeal for protesters to enter into a dialogue with her administration and called on moderate protesters to abandon their more militant allies who have frequently clashed with riot police over the last 14 weeks.

But there is little sign her belated concession will end protests or heal divisions in the international financial hub. Hong Kong’s protests are leaderless and organised through social media, encompassing a vast swathe of the city, from moderates to more radical groups. Since Lam’s announcement on Wednesday, there has been uniform condemnation across the protest spectrum with activists vowing to keep up their campaign.

Online forums used by protesters are filled with calls for new rallies —including plans on Saturday to disrupt transport links to the city’s airport, a major regional aviation hub.

Speaking on Thursday, Lam insisted her decision to withdraw the bill was hers alone and that she received no direction from the mainland — although she said Beijing supported the move. — AFP

