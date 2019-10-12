Hisham clinches golf in Banzai Cup Open

Muscat: Hisham Mohammed al Busaidy wins gold again in Banzai Cup Open in Berlin on October 6th, 2019.

The 11-year-old competed in an international competition in Berlin with 1,400 participants.

Hisham competed in Kata in U-12 category to win gold at the finals against a German athlete from the German Federation Team.

It was four matches where Hisham scored the highest points in all round which got him the gold medal in the finals.

It was not possible for the young athlete to compete in more than one category as the competition rules follows strict World Karate Federation guidelines under new Olympic regulations and rules.

Hisham al Busaidy is the youngest athlete participating from Oman in an international competition of a big magnitude .

The young athlete won the world championship in June 2018 and had 15 international gold, silver and bronze medals in Kata and Kumite from Scotland, Romania, Luxembourg, Hamburg, Turkey, the UAE, Stuttgart, Czech Republic, Finland and now Berlin .

Local achievements

Hisham has received an award from the Minister of Sports affairs for his international achievements and had won many national championships since he was 8-years-old.

Hisham received his black belt from the International Karate Advance Institute which was founded by Sensei Seyed Jamal Addin Nekoofar and Sensei Seyed Aladin Nekoofar.

This prestigious institute teaches Shotokan Shito Ryu Style and Gojo ryo