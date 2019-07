SEOUL: The Korean Times newspaper hailed the wisdom of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in adopting a development strategy throughout the country, noting that His Majesty the Sultan has been keen since the first day of his accession to the throne to spread education and put on top of the necessary priority.

The newspaper praised the Sultanate’s efforts to diversify its economic resources, stressing that the Sultanate is living a new era of modernisation and prosperity that benefited all citizens. The newspaper added that the Sultanate enjoys friendly relations with many other countries, as efforts being expanded in this direction, especially to serve the objectives of sustainable and comprehensive local development programmes.

“His Majesty’s policy of peace and neutrality amidst various conflicts in the region has led the Sultanate to earn its reputation,” the newspaper affirmed.

The paper praised the Omani development efforts for its people as “the most valuable asset” as part of development strategy of promoting education, healthcare, social growth, law and justice. — ONA

Related