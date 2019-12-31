Front Stories 

His Majesty’s health condition is stable: Diwan of Royal Court

Muscat: A statement from the Diwan of Royal Court said: “His Majesty is in a stable condition and continues the medical treatment programme prescribed for him.

His Majesty, extends his thanks and appreciation to his loyal people all across the country for their sincere wishes, noble sentiments and their support for their leadership.

May Almighty Allah safeguard Oman and its loyal people and grant them success towards more progress and prosperity to continue the successful march of development and to achieve the desired goals.”

 

