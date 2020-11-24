His Majesty the Sultan receives phone call from UK Prime Minister

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday received a phone call from Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).

During the telephonic conversation, His Majesty the Sultan and Johnson exchanged cordial talks and reviewed the strong relations between the two friendly countries.

The UK Premier expressed his most sincere greetings to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani Government and people on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance.

He wished His Majesty the Sultan success in leading the Omani people towards greater progress and prosperity. He hoped that relations of friendship and cooperation would continue to grow under His Majesty the Sultan’s wise leadership.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the UK Prime Minister’s sentiments. He wished him good health and happiness. He also wished the friendly people of Britain further progress. His Majesty hoped that relations between the two peoples will grow and prosper. –ONA