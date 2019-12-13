Front Stories Local 

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos returns home

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has returned home after conducting some medical treatments and examinations in the Kingdom of Belgium, said a statement issued by the Diwan of Royal Court.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4749 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Haya uses advanced technology for waste water treatment

Oman Observer Comments Off on Haya uses advanced technology for waste water treatment

School security conference begins

Oman Observer Comments Off on School security conference begins

ISFU reviews progress in projects, initiatives

Oman Observer Comments Off on ISFU reviews progress in projects, initiatives