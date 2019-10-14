Front Stories Local 

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos issues 10 Royal Decrees

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Monday issued 10 Royal Decrees as follows:

Royal Decrees No 63/2019 establishes the Ministry of Technology and Communications.

Royal Decree No 64/2019 changes the name of the Ministry of Transport and Communications to the Ministry of Transport.

Royal Decree No 65/2019 establishes the Ministry of Arts Affairs.

Royal Decree No 66/2019 establishes the Taxation Institution.

Royal Decree No 67/2019 introduces the post of the Minister of State and Governor of Musandam.

Royal Decree No 68/2019 amends the ministerial formation.

Royal Decree No 69/2019 appoints advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court.

Royal Decree No 70/2019 appoints chairman of the Taxation Institution.

Royal Decree No 71/2019 appoints chairman of Muscat Municipality.

Royal Decree No 72/2019 on the appointment of some posts. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4444 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Crackdown on pharmacies, pharmacists over violations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crackdown on pharmacies, pharmacists over violations

North Sharqiyah to get more hotels, tourist camps

Oman Observer Comments Off on North Sharqiyah to get more hotels, tourist camps

‘Open House’ at ROHM on April 1

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Open House’ at ROHM on April 1