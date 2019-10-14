His Majesty Sultan Qaboos issues 10 Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Monday issued 10 Royal Decrees as follows:

Royal Decrees No 63/2019 establishes the Ministry of Technology and Communications.

Royal Decree No 64/2019 changes the name of the Ministry of Transport and Communications to the Ministry of Transport.

Royal Decree No 65/2019 establishes the Ministry of Arts Affairs.

Royal Decree No 66/2019 establishes the Taxation Institution.

Royal Decree No 67/2019 introduces the post of the Minister of State and Governor of Musandam.

Royal Decree No 68/2019 amends the ministerial formation.

Royal Decree No 69/2019 appoints advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court.

Royal Decree No 70/2019 appoints chairman of the Taxation Institution.

Royal Decree No 71/2019 appoints chairman of Muscat Municipality.

Royal Decree No 72/2019 on the appointment of some posts. –ONA