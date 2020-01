Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur received Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah the Emir of State of Kuwait, who arrived in the country to offer condolences on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

The Emir of Kuwait expressed his sincere condolences to His Majesty, the royal family, and the Omani people.