Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham on Thursday issued two Royal Decrees reading as follows.

The first Royal Decree ratifies the Sultanate’s joining the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The second Royal Decree ratifies the Sultanate’s joining the Minamata Convention on Mercury.