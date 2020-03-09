His Majesty Sultan Haitham issues 10 Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday issues 10 Royal Decrees reading as follows:

Royal Decree appointing Sayyid Shihab Bin Tarik as Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs.

Royal Decree amends some provisions of the Royal Decree No 62/2013 on the Establishment of the National Museum and its attached system.

Royal Decree appoints Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi as Secretary-General of the National Museum.

Royal Decree implementing transfers and appointments at the diplomatic corps.

Royal Decree ratifying cooperation agreement between the Sultanate and India.

Royal Decree ratifying air transport protocol between the Sultanate and Qatar.

Royal Decree ratifying the Sultanate’s joining the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

Royal Decree ratifying the air transport agreement between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic.

Royal Decree ratifying the Sultanate’s joining the International Council for Dates.

Royal Decree ratifying the two Montreal Protocols on the amendments of two articles relating to the International Air Transport Agreement signed in Chicago in 1944.