His Majesty returns home

Salalah: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik returned home from the sisterly State of Kuwait today after a short visit during which he offered condolences and sympathies to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, the Ruling Family of Al Sabah, and the brotherly people of Kuwait on the death of the forgiven, by the will of the Almighty Allah, the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah.

His Majesty the Sultan was accompanied by an official delegation that included

Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, Sayyid Fatik bin Fahar al-Said, Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan, Sayyid Taimour bin Asa’ad al-Said, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al-Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al-Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr. Hamad bin Said al Oufi, Head of the Private Office, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al-Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, Dr. Abdullah bin Nassir al-Harrasi, Minister of Information, Qais bin Mohammed al-Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Dr. Saleh bin A’amir al-Kharousi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait.

May the Almighty Allah protect His Majesty the Sultan, grant him good health and long life, and May He bring about plentiful bounties and prosperity to Oman and its people under the leadership of His Majesty. ONA