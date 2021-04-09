His Majesty receives written message from Sri Lankan PM

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a written message from Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

The message was handed over to His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and the Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, by Ajith Nivard Cabraal, State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms of Sri Lanka, here on Friday.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed and means of expanding cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Besides officials and dignitaries, Lebbe Ameer Ajwad, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Sultante, was also present. — ONA