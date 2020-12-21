Main 

His Majesty receives written message from Emir of Qatar

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a written message from Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar inviting His Majesty to attend the 6th Gas Summit of Heads of State and Government of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

The message was received by HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received in his office on Monday Shaikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Qatari Ambassador to the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the relations between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing them in various fields. –ONA

 

