His Majesty receives written message from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a written message from Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The message was received by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court when he received in his office On Thursday Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as means of enhancing them to achieve interests of the brotherly Omani and UAE peoples. –ONA

Oman Observer

