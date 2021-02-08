His Majesty receives thanks cables from King of KSA

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Princess Noura Fahd Mohammed Abdul Rahman al Saud.

In the cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere feelings and prayers. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has also received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the KSA in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Prince Turki Nasser Abdulaziz al Saud.

In the cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere feelings and prayers. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA