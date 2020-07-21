Main 

His Majesty receives thanks cable from Emir of Kuwait

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Shaikh Nasser Al Hamoud Al Jaber al Sabah.

In his cable, Shaikh Sabah expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7317 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

It is not just for socialising alone!

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on It is not just for socialising alone!

ROP refutes report on assault case in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP refutes report on assault case in Muscat

Merkel warns of challenges at home and abroad

Oman Observer Comments Off on Merkel warns of challenges at home and abroad