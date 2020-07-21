His Majesty receives thanks cable from Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Shaikh Nasser Al Hamoud Al Jaber al Sabah.

In his cable, Shaikh Sabah expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA