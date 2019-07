MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of greetings from Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, on the occasion of the Renaissance anniversary. In his cable, Dr Al Mantheri said: “With the advent of the 49th anniversary of the blessed Renaissance it is an honour for me to express our sincere greetings and best wishes on behalf of the members and employees of the State Council to Your Majesty, praying to Allah the Almighty to return this occasion and Your Majesty good health and happiness and the Omani people more progress and prosperity.

“We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to Your Majesty for your good deeds and your keenness on developing this country. The Omani people are renewing their pledge of allegiance and loyalty to Your Majesty and renew their commitment to move forward behind your leadership and in light of your wise guidelines that aim for the interest of this dear nation. We pray to Allah the Almighty to safeguard Your Majesty and grant you success. His Majesty the Sultan also received a cable of greetings from Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, on the occasion of the Renaissance anniversary.

In his cable, Al Maawali said: “It is an honour for me to express our sincere greetings and best wishes on behalf of the members and employees of Majlis Ash’shura to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to protect Your Majesty and grant you good health, long life and happiness. Your Majesty, you have established firm foundations for the foreign policy and took a stable approach in Oman’s policy. You have aligned with the principles of peace, friendship, justice, co-existence and constructive dialogue and, guided by these values, the Sultanate adopted a clear political approach which helped it establish excellent relations with all countries.

“We vow to Your Majesty to be sincere at work and to exert more efforts to push forward the march of development. We pledge to follow your footsteps and to obey your orders praying to Allah the Almighty to grant you success and to watch over Your Majesty. We pray to Allah the Almighty that you may have many returns of this occasion while Oman enjoys peace, stability and security”.

His Majesty received a cable of greetings from Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs.

In his cable, the minister said: “The 23rd of July represents a glowing moment in the history of Oman and a deep memory in the hearts of all Omanis who grew up on this kind land and experienced the many achievements of the blessed Renaissance. Its anniversary renews hope and revives the aspirations of the continuation of achievements within the context of a process that is full of bounties and giving.

“As we mark the anniversary of the Renaissance, it is a real honour for me and your courageous armed forces and all affiliates of the Ministry of Defence to express our sincere greetings to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to keep Your Majesty as the leader and ruler of our beloved country.

“Your Majesty, your gallant armed forces and all the affiliates of the Ministry of Defence are marking this auspicious occasion while renewing their pledge of allegiance and loyalty committing to carry on defending the nation and its sanctity and achievements and praying to Allah the Almighty to grant Your Majesty success, inspire Your Majesty the right way and keep you as the leader of Oman.”

His Majesty also received a cable of greetings from Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs.

In his cable, the inspector general of police and customs said: “Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is an honour for me and all affiliates of Royal Oman Police to express our sincere greetings and best wishes to Your Majesty on the occasion of the blessed Renaissance, the 23rd of July, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

“Your Majesty, the Renaissance you initiated on the 23rd of July carries deep connotations in the sentiments of the Omanis as the great achievements which took place in various aspects of life were due to Your Majesty’s wisdom and your people’s belief on Your Majesty’s wise leadership. The developments and advancements achieved since the start of the Renaissance and for which we thank Allah the Almighty were the outcome of your wakefulness and diligent efforts.

“Your Majesty, the affiliates of Royal Oman Police are honoured to be tasked with safeguarding the Renaissance achievements and they will be contributing to the march of development. We renew our pledge of allegiance and loyalty to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness.”

— ONA

