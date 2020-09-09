His Majesty receives phone call from US President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Wednesday received a phone call from President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

During the telephonic conversation, His Majesty and President Trump reviewed strong relations between their two friendly countries in various spheres. They also exchanged views about ongoing developments in the region.

The US President expressed his deep appreciation for the cooperation extended by the Sultanate in different fields.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan reaffirmed the Sultanate’s keenness on enhancing relations with the United States and upgrading them towards wider horizons. –ONA