His Majesty receives phone call from UK Foreign Secretary

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a phone call on Wednesday from Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in the United Kingdom (UK).

During the call, aspects of the existing cooperation between the two friendly countries were reviewed, within the framework of the strong relations binding the two countries. Efforts being exerted at all levels to curb Covid-19 pandemic and alleviate its impacts were also reviewed . –ONA