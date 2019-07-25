His Majesty receives more Renaissance Day greetings

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received more cables of congratulations on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, July 23, from a number of leaders of the sisterly countries, crown princes and heads of governments.

His Majesty received congratulatory cables from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saud Arabia (KSA), Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; Shaikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait; King Abdallah II Ibn al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco; President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine; Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization; President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Gen Michel Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic; Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasmi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah; Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah; Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain; Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid al Nuami, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman; Shaikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah; Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, KSA Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar; Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Emir Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in the State of Qatar; Saad Hariri, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic; Shaikh Sultan bin Zayed al Nahyan, Representative of the UAE President, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

His Majesty also received cables of congratulations on this happy occasion from their highnesses, ministers, advisers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Royal Oman Police (ROP) and other security units, honourable members of the State Council, members of the Majlis Ash’shura, Under-Secret-aries, Omani ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic missions in the Sultanate, representatives of the international organisations and authorities, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

In their cables, they expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him success to achieve further aspirations for his people under his wise leadership. His Majesty the Sultan replied to the well-wishers on this glorious occasion. His Majesty expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere congratulations, best wishes and noble feelings.

His Majesty prayed to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate health and wellbeing on them, and for the return of happy occasions on them to achieve aspirations of progress and prosperity for peoples of their countries. — ONA

