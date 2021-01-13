His Majesty receives more greetings cables on Accession Day

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received more cables of greetings on His Majesty’s Accession Day anniversary; glorious 11th of January.

His Majesty received greetings cables from King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, Prince Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Meshaal Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar and Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al Thani, Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of Qatar.

His Majesty also received cables of greetings on this happy occasion from their highnesses, ministers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Royal Oman Police (ROP) and other security departments, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’Shura, undersecretaries, Omani ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic missions in the Sultanate, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their heartfelt greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty the Sultan on this glorious occasion. They prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty, grant him a long life and for the return of happy occasions on His Majesty while the Omani people realize further aspirations under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

His Majesty the Sultan replied to the well-wishers on this glorious occasion. His Majesty expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere greetings and noble feelings. His Majesty prayed to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate health and wellbeing on them, and for the return of happy occasions on them while they enjoy progress and welfare. –ONA