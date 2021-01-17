His Majesty receives more greetings cables on Accession Day

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received more cables of greetings on His Majesty’s Accession Day anniversary; glorious 11th of January.

His Majesty received greetings cables from Gen Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India and Dr Nayef Falah al Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

The well-wishers expressed their heartfelt greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity under His Majesty’s wise leadership. –ONA