His Majesty receives more condolences from leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

In his cable, President Rouhani said that he was deeply saddened to receive the news of the late Sultan’s death, offering his condolences to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people. He pointed out that during five decades of his reign, the greatly missed Sultan made a number of achievements that led to the welfare and prosperity of his people and country.

The Iranian President added that the mutual confidence between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran, established by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, was based on the principles of amity and fraternity between the two friendly countries as it presented a model for good relations between neighbouring countries.

He described the late Sultan as a political man of wisdom and knowledge, and had an active role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and grant the Omani people happiness and welfare.

His Majesty the Sultan also received a cable of condolences from President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

In his cable, President Abdul Hamid said that he was deeply saddened to receive the news of the late Sultan’s death, reaffirming that he shares the Omani people’s grief on this enormous loss. He pointed out that the late Sultan dedicated his efforts for the Sultanate’s development.

The President of Bangladesh commended the contributions of the late Sultan in promoting bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the friendly People’s Republic of Bangladesh. He wished the Sultanate permanent progress and prosperity, hoping that the ties of friendship between the two countries will witness further progress.

His Majesty has received a cable of condolences from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his cable, Shaikh Nawaf expressed his deep sorrow and sadness on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He affirmed that the death of the great leader who devoted his life to serve his homeland and people is an immense loss, not only for the Sultanate, which witnessed a comprehensive renaissance covering various fields, but also for the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty the Sultan patience and success to continue the march of welfare and growth being witnessed by the Sultanate.

His Majesty the Sultan also received a cable of condolences from Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

In his cable, he expressed his deep sadness on the death of late Sultan. He also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies and that of the friendly Armenian people, to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal Family and the Omani people. The Prime Minister of Armenia reiterated that the demise of late Sultan is not only a loss to the Sultanate, but also to the region at large.

CONDOLENCES FROM LEBANON

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq has received a cable of condolences from Saad al Hariri, Head of Lebanon’s Caretaker Government, on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Al Hariri, acting on his own behalf and on behalf of the Lebanese government, expressed his heartfelt sympathies to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people on this huge loss.

In his cable, Al Hariri pointed out that, upon the demise of the late Sultan, the Arab nation has lost a towering historic figure who dedicated his whole life to transforming the Sultanate into a radiating lighthouse of culture and modernisation.

Al Hariri prayed to the Almighty Allah to assist His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq to continue leading the Sultanate forward into the path of bounty, stability and peace.

