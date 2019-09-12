His Majesty receives message from Mauritanian president

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a verbal message from President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania related to the good fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing them in various fields

The message was received by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, when he received in his office on Thursday Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mauritania, Special Envoy of the Mauritanian President.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed aspects of the existing bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. — ONA

