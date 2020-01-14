Front Stories 

His Majesty receives Japanese PM

Muscat:  His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace on Tuesday Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, and his accompanying delegation.

The Japanese Prime Minister expressed his sincere condolences to His Majesty the Sultan, the royal family, and the Omani people and wished the success to continue the on path started by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Japanese Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation for their sincere condolences.

