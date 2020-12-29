Front Stories Local 

His Majesty receives invitation from Saudi Monarch to attend 41st GCC Summit

Muscat: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Tuesday received Dr Nayef Falah al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General, who handed over a written message for His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to attend the 41st Summit of GCC Leaders.

HH Sayyid Fahd and al Hajraf reviewed the topics of the GCC summit’s agenda, as well as ways to foster GCC cooperation and realize the aspirations of the region’s peoples.

The meeting also touched on current regional and international issues. It was attended by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister and the delegation accompanying the GCC Secretary-General. –ONA

 

