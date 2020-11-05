Local Main 

His Majesty receives ambassadors’ credentials

Muscat:His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received at Al Barakah Palace on Thursday credentials of a number of ambassadors of friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

During the meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of leaders of their countries to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people and continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their sincere efforts to promote relations of their countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

