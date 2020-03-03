His Majesty presides over Council of Ministers’ meeting

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Council’s premises here. The meeting began with an oath-taking ceremony during which members of the Council of Ministers were sworn in before His Majesty the Sultan.

At the outset of the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan gave thanks and praise to the Almighty Allah for the bounties, riches, security and stability that the Almighty bestowed on Oman.

His Majesty the Sultan commended government efforts exerted over the years of the blessed Renaissance, which, he said, reflected collaboration and partnership between the government and citizens. He thanked all national establishments for their role in advancing the blessed march.

His Majesty the Sultan underscored the significance of upholding the State’s financial sustainability in a manner that serves all government and private sectors, while at the same time forging ahead with restructuring the State’s Administrative Apparatus and developing it to keep pace with the requirements of the next phase, according to the stage’s need for revision and modernizing of systems and laws.

His Majesty the Sultan accorded attention to studying suitable mechanisms for the development of education and honing its outcomes, as well as the activation of the role of research and innovation.

His Majesty the Sultan also reiterated his determination to listen to youth and share their opinions and aspirations. He valued the efforts made by the departments concerned in stimulating entrepreneurship and encouraging youth to join this field.

His Majesty the Sultan gave directives to take necessary steps for the foundation of a Job Security Fund and draft its articles of association and its mechanisms of functioning. His Majesty the Sultan granted RO10 million as a personal contribution to the fund, considering the sum as a foundation bid. His Majesty instructed that a financing system for the fund shall be devised later through the participation of private sector employers and employees and ordered that necessary steps needed for the establishment of the fund have to be taken immediately.

His Majesty the Sultan pointed out that this year, 2020, is dedicated to furnishing grounds for the execution of Oman 2040 Future Vision, so that all its objectives could be realized.

His Majesty the Sultan gave directives for the continuation of 18th November as a National Day for the Renaissance to be celebrated by the Sultanate every year, so that this year will be the 50th Anniversary of the Renaissance and so forth.

