His Majesty presides over cabinet meeting

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Bait Al Barakah.

At the outset of the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan gave thanks and praise to the Almighty Allah for the bounties with which He endowed Oman. He prayed to the Almighty to eternalize these riches for the Sultanate and its people.

Then, His Majesty the Sultan reviewed a number of local, regional and international issues.

On the domestic front, His Majesty expressed his satisfaction with efforts made to maintain the country’s comprehensive march of development.

In particular, His Majesty commended steps to achieve economic stability through the diversification of sources of income.

He also noted efforts on supporting all sectors with a view to realizing a balance to meet the requirements of each stage of the Sultanate’s growth.

Upon reviewing regional and international developments, His Majesty the Sultan underscored the Sultanate’s constant stance and permanent keenness on promoting understanding, constructive dialogue and cooperation to resolve all issues by peaceful means and in a manner that guarantees to all peoples the ability to continue their development march in stable conditions.

In this context, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his optimism about the efforts being exerted to establish stability in the region.

At the end of the meeting, His Majesty gave directives to furnish suitable conditions to promote performance at all levels of action. He wished all parties success in their endeavors to achieve prosperity and progress for the country and its loyal people. ONA