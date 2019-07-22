Main 

His Majesty pardons 272 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has issued a Royal Pardon to a number of prisoners convicted in different cases on the occasion of Renaissance Day, said a statement issued by Royal Oman Police (ROP).

His Majesty has pardoned 272 prisoners, of which 88 of them were expatriates, the statement said.

