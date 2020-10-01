His Majesty offers condolences on death of Shaikh Sabah

KUWAIT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and his accompanying delegation on Thursday offered condolences to Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, Al Sabah Ruling Family and the brotherly people of Kuwait on the death of the forgiven, by the will of Allah, the late Emir of Kuwait Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, when Shaikh Nawaf received His Majesty the Sultan at the Emiri Airport.

During the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere and heartfelt sympathies on the immense loss of the departed Emir, praying to the Almighty Allah to have mercy on his soul, to rest him in peace in heaven and grant Al Sabah Family and the brotherly people of Kuwait fortitude to bear the loss.

In his turn, the Emir of Kuwait expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan and his accompanying delegation for their ardent sentiments. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty the Sultan, grant him continued good health and spare Omani people all harm.

His Majesty the Sultan was accompanied during condolence offering by an official delegation comprising: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, Sayyid Fatik bin Fahar al Said, Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan, HH Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad al Said, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Head of the Private Office of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal bin Hamad al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Harrasi, Minister of Information, Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Dr Saleh bin A’amir al Kharousi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait. — ONA

