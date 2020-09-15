His Majesty meets sheikhs of Dhofar Governorate

Salalah: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday met with sheikhs of Dhofar Governorate at Al Hisn Hall in Hay al Shatti, Salalah.

The blessed meeting of His Majesty the Sultan with his people comes to express His Majesty’s constant keenness to closely review their wilayats’ needs and requirements and listen to their observations and proposals regarding development services and ways needed to strengthening the role of government agencies.

His Majesty placed his generous directives for the good, prosperity, and advancement of this dear country.